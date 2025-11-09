Georgia’s electricity consumption rises 1.8% in 9M2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Electricity consumption in Georgia grew by 1.8% in January–September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 11 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), according to the Georgian Electricity Market Operator (ESCO), Trend reports.

Despite higher demand, domestic electricity generation fell by 8.6% over the first nine months of 2025, totaling 10.4 billion kWh. Hydropower plants accounted for the majority of production at 8.7 billion kWh, while thermal power plants generated 1.6 billion kWh. The Kartli wind farm contributed 63.7 million kWh, ESCO reported.

Electricity exports also declined sharply, dropping 51.1% year-on-year to 510.77 million kWh. During this period, Georgia exported 7.15 million kWh to Russia, 50.03 million kWh to Azerbaijan, 52.41 million kWh to Armenia, and 401.18 million kWh to Turkey.

ESCO highlighted that while domestic production has decreased, the country continues to meet growing consumption needs and maintain energy exports to neighboring markets.