Türkiye’s normalization with Armenia proceeds in coordination with Azerbaijan - Erdogan

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The process of normalizing relations between Türkiye and Armenia is being carried out in close synchronization with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated while answering journalists' questions upon returning from a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He stressed that after an atmosphere of peace had been established in the region after Azerbaijan's victory, which Türkiye is sincerely happy about.

"The number of roads, tunnels, agricultural projects, and residential buildings in Karabakh is growing. We are also making a vital contribution to this process in support of Azerbaijan," Erdogan added.