Turkmenturba plant leads construction material offers at Turkmen exchange
The offerings were led by the Turkmenhimiya State Concern, featuring polyethylene pipes of different diameters and pressure ratings produced at the Turkmenturba Plant.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy