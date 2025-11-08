Baku celebrates Victory Day with grand fireworks show (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A festive concert and fireworks show were held at Baku’s Seaside National Park to mark Victory Day, Trend reports.

Following the concert, a dazzling fireworks display lit up the Baku sky, delighting the crowd and creating a festive atmosphere across the city.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates November 8 - Victory Day.

According to the decree "On the Establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan," signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020, Victory Day is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan on November 8.