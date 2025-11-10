Estonia honors troops for service in global missions from Iraq to Red Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur honored over 100 service members for their contributions to international military missions in Iraq, Mozambique, and EU naval operations, highlighting their role in strengthening Estonia’s security and global alliances, Trend reports.

This time, 50 service members received medals and 51 were honored with clasps.

During the ceremony, the minister expressed gratitude to the personnel for their dedicated service in military operations in Iraq (as part of the U.S.-led coalition Operation Inherent Resolve and NATO Mission Iraq), Mozambique (under the European Union’s Military Assistance Mission EUMAM MOZ), and in EU naval operations in the Red Sea region and the Mediterranean (EUNAVFOR ASPIDES and EUNAVFOR Med/Irini).

“Every service member participating in an international operation makes a significant contribution to achieving Estonia’s national security and defense policy goals. Their contribution carries strategic importance, as reflected in the continued presence of U.S. and other key allied forces in Estonia. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our troops abroad, we can feel safer at home and confident that Estonia’s alliances and defense capabilities are in strong hands,” said Minister Pevkur.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) was Estonia’s largest international military operation in recent years, based in Erbil, Iraq (Kurdistan), where Estonia contributed personnel from 2016 onward. Led by the United States, the coalition’s mission has been to coordinate military efforts against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

“During my visit to the Estonian contingent in Iraq this July, I witnessed firsthand the high regard in which our service members are held by our allies. Their professionalism and dedication have become a mark of quality recognized internationally,” Minister Pevkur added.

The return of the Estonian contingent leadership and National Support Element in September marked the conclusion of nearly a decade of Estonia’s involvement in Operation Inherent Resolve. In total, more than 500 Estonian service members served in the operation.