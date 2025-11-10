Azerbaijan’s tricolor flag represents heroic history and national pride - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan is celebrated annually on November 9. This holiday symbolizes statehood, independence, national identity, and unity of the Azerbaijani people, Political scientist Azer Garayev told Trend.

Noting that the flag is an expression of the freedom and sovereignty of each nation, reflecting its history, culture, and ideals, the political scientist recalled that during the time of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the tricolor state flag of the Azerbaijan Republic was adopted by a government decision on November 9, 1918.

"On November 17, 1990, by a decision of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the tricolor flag was adopted as the state flag of Nakhchivan. Later, on February 5, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijan Republic approved the tricolor flag as the state flag of the Azerbaijan Republic," he said.

Garayev also recalled that by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated November 17, 2009, November 9 became celebrated as National Flag Day.

"Today, Azerbaijan's tricolor flag is not only a state symbol, but also the embodiment of the heroic history of the people, national pride, and ideals of freedom. This flag now flies proudly over the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. One of the greatest achievements of the Azerbaijani people in recent decades has been the liberation of the occupied lands and the complete restoration of the country's territorial integrity," Azer Garayev added.

He noted that the Azerbaijani people had been eagerly awaiting the day when the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan would be raised in Karabakh for many years.

"President Ilham Aliyev has achieved not only a military victory, but also a political and diplomatic one. The head of state has proven to the international community that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and that this issue cannot be subject to negotiation. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country has entered a new era - an era of restoration and creation. Roads, schools, hospitals, and cultural centers are being built on the lands liberated from occupation, and people are returning to their native lands. And the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan proudly flies over every new building," the political scientist concluded.