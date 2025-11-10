Iran expands solar power generation capacity nationwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ Iran has recorded a significant increase in the electricity generation potential of its solar power plants during the current government’s term, which began in August 2024, said Mazyar Abdi, advisor to the head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference in Zanjan Province focused on investment models for solar power plant construction, Abdi noted that since the government took office, the generation capacity of Iran’s solar power plants has grown from 1,230 megawatts (MW) to 2,720 MW.

He added that this reflects the Energy Ministry’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The official also highlighted that the country’s total electricity generation potential reaches 96,000 MW. Last year, electricity shortages reached 20,000 MW at certain times, affecting residential areas.

Abdi explained that the cost of producing one kilowatt-hour of electricity is 100,000 rials (about $0.17), while retail prices in some sectors range from 1,000 to 4,000 rials (about $0.0017–$0.006), illustrating inefficiencies and heavy subsidies in the energy sector that require reform.

The advisor further stated that by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2026), the production capacity of renewable energy power plants is expected to rise to 7,000 MW.

To note, Iran initiated utility-scale solar power generation with the opening of its inaugural solar power facility in Shiraz in 2008. The facility possessed an initial capacity of 250 kW and employed concentrating solar power (CSP) technology. In 1993, a small-scale, off-grid solar (PV) power plant was inaugurated in the village of Doorbid, Yazd province, marking it as the inaugural PV installation in the nation.

