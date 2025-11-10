Gas production capacity at Iran’s South Pars field phase 14 rises in latest report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ Iran has increased the gas production capacity of the 14th Phase by 4 million cubic meters per day at the South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar), a joint gas field between Iran and Qatar, Touraj Dehghani, Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), told reporters, Trend reports.

Dehghani told local media that the increase was achieved through the drilling and upgrading of two new wells that have now been brought into operation.

Dehqani noted that drilling began in late July, and thanks to the efforts of specialists, both wells are now fully operational. Their completion is part of a 35-month plan to enhance the remaining wells in the South Pars development project.

The company official added that as the chill sets in, keeping the production wells at South Pars in tip-top shape is the name of the game to guarantee a steady flow of gas throughout the nation.

The South Pars gas field, also known as North Dome in Qatar, is a collaborative gas field shared between Iran and Qatar. Reports have come out that the gas reserves in this field add up to 51 trillion cubic meters, with 36 trillion cubic meters ready to be tapped into. Iran comes in with a share of 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.



The Iranian section of South Pars includes 24 development phases launched since 2002. The country currently produces around 700 million cubic meters of gas per day from the field. Total investment in the project has reached $90 billion, with the Iranian section accounting for roughly 33 percent of Iran’s total gas production. On the Iranian side, the gas fields have been built up by Iran, while on the Qatari side, they have been taken over mainly by foreign companies.

