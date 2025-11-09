Azerbaijani judokas wrap up individual events at Islamic Games with 9 medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijan’s judo team concluded the individual competitions at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh with an impressive haul of nine medals, Trend reports.

Zelim Kotsoyev claimed silver in the 100 kg category after falling to Egypt’s Omar Ashraf Jamaleldin in the final. Ushangi Kokauri added a bronze medal in the +100 kg division.

Earlier in the tournament, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Sudabe Ağayeva (70 kg) won gold medals, while Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) took silver. Bronze medals were secured by Aytaj Gardashkhanlı (70 kg), Eljan Hajıyev (90 kg), Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg).

The Azerbaijani squad will now turn its attention to the mixed team competition on November 10, where it will face hosts Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals.