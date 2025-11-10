Azerbaijan reports latest progress in clearing mines and UXOs in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ Information on operations carried out by organizations involved in mine clearance activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from November 2020 to the present has been published, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

The agency noted that a total of 39,201 anti-personnel mines, 22,637 anti-tank mines, and 164,128 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were detected in the country's liberated territories.

Meanwhile, a total of 237,821.5 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and UXO.

A total of 406 anti-personnel mines, 364 anti-tank mines, and 12,298 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were detected in the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili of the Gazakh district.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

