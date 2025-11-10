Kazakhstan, Russia discuss trade and investment ahead of Tokayev's state visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 10. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation ahead of Tokayev’s upcoming state visit to Moscow, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of the visit and expressed confidence in successful negotiations. He emphasized the active coordination between the governments of both countries, noting that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade and economic partners.

Tokayev recalled the agreement reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion in the near future. He also noted Russia’s leading role in investment in Kazakhstan, with total Russian investments reaching $4 billion in 2024, and praised the activities of major Russian companies operating in the country as a sign of mutual trust.

Deputy Prime Minister Manturov expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation. He noted the strong foundation already established for joint projects and expressed confidence in their successful implementation.