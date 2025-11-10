Tajikistan calls for global action to protect melting glaciers at COP30

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 10. Tajikistan called for international cooperation on glacier preservation and protection, presenting its initiative to address melting glaciers at the COP-30 summit, Trend reports via the Committee on Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan.

Bakhodur Sheralizoda, Chairman of the Committee on Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan, highlighted the country’s first High-Level International Conference on the Preservation and Protection of Glaciers, held in Dushanbe from May 29 through May 31, 2025, as a platform for building global consensus on solutions to glacier loss, one of the most urgent climate challenges.

He emphasized that Tajikistan, despite its minimal contribution to global emissions, remains committed to implementing the Paris Agreement and advancing national initiatives to protect glaciers and strengthen climate resilience.

Sheralizoda also provided updates on the State Program for Greening Tajikistan until 2040, which aims to plant approximately two billion trees nationwide to enhance biodiversity, carbon capture, and environmental sustainability.