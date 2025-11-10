EU must respect democracy to restore trust with Georgia, Parliament speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili sharply criticized the European Union for its approach to Georgia, accusing Brussels of abandoning key European values, particularly respect for democracy, Trend reports.

Papuashvili in his social media post argued that true respect for democracy cannot coexist with interference in another nation’s electoral process. He singled out the EU and some of its ambassadors for allegedly intervening in Georgia’s 2024 elections, calling it a violation of both UN rules and the Vienna Convention, as well as broader norms of international order.

The speaker also condemned what he described as Brussels’ dismissive attitude toward Georgia’s judicial system. Citing cases involving former officials, including Mikheil Saakashvili, Nika Melia, and Giorgi Gvaramia, he claimed the EU had repeatedly misrepresented the outcomes of Georgian courts in favor of politically motivated narratives.

Papuashvili further criticized the EU’s failure to condemn violence during the October 4 events, suggesting that financial interests had taken precedence over principles.

“The path to restoring relations with the Georgian people lies in respecting European values. If Brussels wants to return to those values, the first step is recognizing and respecting democracy,” he said.