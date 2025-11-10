Iran announces first Caspian Coastal Governors’ meeting in Rasht

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. For the first time, governors from the Caspian littoral countries will gather in Rasht on November 17–18 for a landmark meeting aimed at enhancing regional cooperation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced at a briefing, Trend reports.

The initiative, proposed by Iran during the third Caspian Economic Forum, received approval from all five littoral states.

The event will see participation from governors representing the coastal provinces of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan. Iran’s Foreign Minister and Interior Minister will officially inaugurate the session.

In addition to provincial governors, several autonomous regions from the littoral countries are also expected to join, with a total of nine provinces and regions participating, Baghaei said.

The meeting aims to foster dialogue and collaboration on regional development, economic initiatives, and shared challenges across the Caspian region.