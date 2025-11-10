Uzbekistan urges full use of healthcare equipment and funds

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the need for more effective use of resources in the healthcare sector during a meeting with medical and pharmaceutical workers.

Over the past five years, specialized medical centers have received 7.5 trillion soums (around $623 million), he said, and have been equipped with thousands of modern devices.

"Can any center claim a shortage of medicines? But how are these funds, equipment, and medications actually being used? Unfortunately, only 25% of the equipment’s capacity is being utilized," the President noted.

He stressed that healthcare centers, as well as district and regional health administrations that fail to embrace digitalization, seek international partnerships, update clinical protocols, and build modern teams for advanced diagnostics, prevention, and treatment, will have no future.

President Mirziyoyev also emphasized the importance of analyzing disease patterns in specific districts and communities, developing precise plans for prevention and effective treatment, and ensuring that national centers guide local facilities using such data-driven approaches. He said that making full use of expensive, modern medical equipment is more critical than ever.