Azerbaijan Army serviceman triumphs in prestigious NATO training (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ The graduation ceremony for the 34th edition of the 10-week NATO Regional Cooperation Course (NRCC-34) took place at the NATO Defense College (NDC) in Rome, Italy, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Throughout the course, participants from NATO member and partner nations engaged in classes, seminars, and practical sessions focused on strategic thinking, regional security, international cooperation mechanisms, and field research.

Lieutenant Colonel Farman Mammadov, an officer of the Azerbaijan Army, successfully completed the course.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the graduates were presented with diplomas by the NDC leadership.