Outbound travel from Georgia rises 3.4% in 3Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. According to Georgia’s National Statistics Service, residents made 784,700 outbound trips in the third quarter of 2025, up 3.4% year-on-year, Trend reports.

Travelers aged 31-50 accounted for the largest share of trips, 41.4%. Of these, 599,700 were by Georgian residents, slightly down 0.6% from the same period in 2024.

Georgian residents carried out 412,600 tourist visits abroad, a 2.6% increase compared to Q3 2024. Women accounted for 47.6% of visits, and 45.9% of tourists were aged 31–50.

Visiting friends and relatives remained the most common purpose of travel, making up 36.1% of trips. Türkiye and Russia were the top destinations, with 213,600 and 113,700 visits, respectively. The average stay was 7.9 nights, slightly longer than the 7.86 nights recorded in Q3 2024, and 97.8% of trips were repeat visits.

Spending on outbound visits totaled 699.9 million lari ($259 million), up 3.6% from last year, with the average cost per visit rising 4.1% to 1,167.2 lari ($431.57).