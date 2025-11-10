Turkmenistan, EU strengthen dialogue on energy, transport, and WTO accession

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 10. Turkmenistan and the European Union held the 24th meeting of the Turkmenistan–EU Joint Committee in Ashgabat, focusing on expanding cooperation in the economic, transport, energy, and humanitarian sectors, Trend reports, citing Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Babaniyaz Yalakov, while the EU delegation was headed by Audronė Perkauskienė, Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service.

Discussions focused on macroeconomic progress, trade relations, and Turkmenistan’s process of joining the World Trade Organization (WTO). The parties examined opportunities for modernizing transport infrastructure, advancing renewable and energy-efficient technologies, and enhancing digital collaboration within the framework of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. Special emphasis was placed on implementing the e-CMR electronic consignment note system to strengthen trade and logistics connectivity.

The sides also addressed the diversification of energy supply routes, joint efforts in environmental protection, and the expansion of academic and humanitarian cooperation, including the annual Turkmenistan–EU Human Rights Dialogue and education-oriented initiatives.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to develop a Turkmenistan–EU Roadmap for the coming years and to organize a series of sectoral forums in Ashgabat aimed at deepening practical cooperation.