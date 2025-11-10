Kyrgyzstan, Japan reaffirm commitment to political and economic co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 10. Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Hideki Goda to mark the conclusion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

Minister Kulubaev expressed gratitude for Ambassador Goda’s contributions, highlighting his role in strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect. He emphasized the importance of further deepening political dialogue, as well as economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Japan.

The minister also thanked Japan for its technical assistance and support for key socio-economic projects aimed at promoting sustainable development in Kyrgyzstan.

Ambassador Goda reciprocated the appreciation, acknowledging the warm cooperation and support he received during his tenure. He expressed confidence that ties between the two countries would continue to grow and expand.

During the meeting, both sides discussed current issues in bilateral relations and multilateral engagement within international organizations.