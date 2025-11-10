Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Asman Airlines expands routes with direct Almaty-Karakol flight

Economy Materials 10 November 2025 12:59 (UTC +04:00)
Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 10. Asman Airlines will launch regular direct flights between Almaty and Karakol starting December 5, 2025, Trend reports via the airline.

Flights will operate twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays, departing Almaty at 11:35 AM with return flights from Karakol at 12:35 PM. Ticket prices start at 6,500 Kyrgyz soms (approximately 39,000 tenge or $75).

The route was previously served in the 2010s, but regular commercial flights have not been available since the 1970s.

The service is expected to cater primarily to tourists and travelers from Kazakhstan, particularly those visiting Karakol, a popular winter holiday destination.

