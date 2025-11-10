Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shares social media post on Atatürk's Memorial Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published a statement commemorating the 87th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s passing, Trend reports.

The ministry published the message on its social media platforms.

“November 10 is the Memorial Day of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. We remember him with respect and reverence!” the post reads.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was a Turkish field marshal and revolutionary statesman who was the founding father of the Republic of Türkiye, serving as its first president from 1923 until his death in 1938. He undertook sweeping reforms, which modernized Türkiye into a secular, industrializing nation. Ideologically a secularist and nationalist, his policies and socio-political theories became known as Kemalism.