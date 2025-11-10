Uzbekistan reveals amount spent on modernizing healthcare

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Uzbekistan has allocated 230 trillion soums (around $20 billion) to the healthcare sector in recent years, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with medical and pharmaceutical workers, Trend reports.

"This figure is 45 trillion soums ($3.73 billion) more than this year’s budget and six times higher than in 2016," he said.

According to the president, as a result, 187 new clinics and hospitals have opened across the regions, while 1,244 facilities have been renovated and equipped with modern medical technology. The capacity of primary healthcare institutions has increased by 60%, making medical services significantly more accessible to the population.

More than 400 advanced diagnostic and treatment methods, previously concentrated in the capital, are now being implemented in regional centers. Hundreds of complex surgeries have been moved to regional hospitals, and minimally invasive procedures are now available at the district level.

"For the first time, kidney transplant operations have been carried out in 45 districts, demonstrating the tangible results of our efforts to improve public health," President Mirziyoyev added.