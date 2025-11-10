UK exports to Turkmenistan taking off, driven by machinery and services

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 10. UK exports to Turkmenistan surged in the four quarters to Q2 2025, reaching $112.8 million, up 59.3 percent (or $41.9 million) compared with the previous year.
The sudden leap put Turkmenistan in the UK’s export lineup as the 138th largest destination, making waves in the trade waters.
Data obtained by Trend from the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) shows that goods exports accounted for $44.6 million (39.5 percent of total exports), while services dominated with $68.2 million (60.5 percent).
Top 5 UK goods exported to Turkmenistan:
|Commodity
|Exports (Q2 2025)
|Change from Q2 2024
|Miscellaneous electrical goods (capital)
|$9.9 million
|-
|Aircraft
|$7.6 million
|
-
|General industrial machinery (intermediate)
|$6.6 million
|▲ 17.4 percent
|Other manufacturers (capital)
|$3.8 million
|-
|Scientific instruments (capital)
|$2.3 million
|-
The data highlight the growing role of high-value equipment, machinery, and technical services in the UK’s export portfolio to Turkmenistan.
As regards Turkmen exports to the UK, in July 2025, the principal export commodities from Turkmenistan to the United Kingdom encompassed refined petroleum, valued at 35.8 thousand pounds; wood crates, amounting to to19.4 thousand pounds; and hydrometers, which totaled 5.27 thousand pounds.