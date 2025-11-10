Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan sheds light on non-oil exports to Kazakhstan in 9М2025

Economy Materials 10 November 2025 08:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sheds light on non-oil exports to Kazakhstan in 9М2025

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $70.2 million to Kazakhstan in the period from January through September 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure decreased by $18.7 million, or 21 percent, compared to the same period last year.

In the first nine months of last year, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $88.9 million to Kazakhstan.

The value of non-oil and gas exports was dominated by supplies to Russia (33.2 percent), Türkiye (16.5 percent), Switzerland (9.4 percent), Georgia (9.2 percent), Ukraine (5.6 percent), the UAE (3 percent), Kazakhstan (2.7 percent), Belarus (2.1 percent), Uzbekistan (2 percent), Turkmenistan (1.9 percent), and other countries (14.6 percent).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $2.6 billion to these and other countries from January through September this year.

According to the data, this is $184 million, or 7.5 percent, more in value compared to the same period in 2024.

Latest

Latest

Read more