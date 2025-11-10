Uzbekistan enhances telecom and cybersecurity through ribbon communications deal

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAHSKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. As part of his working visit to the United States, Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ribbon Communications to enhance cooperation in telecommunications and cybersecurity, Trend reports via the ministry.

The agreement was signed with Bruce McClelland, President and CEO of Ribbon Communications, and Leon Tylevich, President for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. It outlines plans to implement an anti-spoofing system within Uzbektelecom networks and to develop and deploy advanced cybersecurity solutions across the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Ribbon Communications, an international provider of innovative telecom and cloud solutions, supports voice, data, and secure communications for operators and large corporate clients worldwide. The partnership aims to strengthen Uzbekistan’s digital security, improve network reliability, and advance the country’s telecommunications capabilities in line with global standards.