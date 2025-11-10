Uzbekistan partners with WRAP to boost ethical and sustainable textile production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Uzbekistan has signed a memorandum of understanding with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) to promote ethical, sustainable, and socially responsible practices in the country’s textile and apparel sector, Trend reports via WRAP.

The agreement was signed on November 9 by Nozim Kholmurodov, Director of the Agency for the Development of Light Industry under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, and Avedis Seferian, President of WRAP.

Under the memorandum, the sides agreed to expand WRAP certification across Uzbekistan’s textile industry. Over the next two years, at least 100 enterprises are expected to be certified under WRAP’s globally recognized program. The Agency will coordinate national efforts, while WRAP will provide technical assistance, seminars, and training for factory managers, compliance officers, and government specialists.

Training initiatives will focus on workers’ rights, occupational safety, environmental management, and the 12 WRAP principles. A dedicated “Excellence in Compliance” initiative will also help enterprises establish internal audit systems to maintain high ethical and production standards.

To strengthen long-term cooperation, WRAP is considering opening a representative office in Uzbekistan, which would provide continuous support to local companies. The organization also intends to engage partners such as the Association of Professional Social Compliance Auditors (APSCA) to train and certify local auditors.