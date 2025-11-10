Russia, Kazakhstan prepare to sign important documents under state visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 10. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Russia on November 11–12 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin announced, Trend reports.

During the visit, the two leaders are set to discuss key issues in the development of the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan, covering political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as major regional and global topics.

Putin and Tokayev are also expected to address participants of the XXI Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan via videoconference. The forum will take place in the Kazakh city of Uralsk.

Several important bilateral documents are scheduled for signing during the visit, underlining the continuing deepening of ties between the two countries.