AIIB, NDB provide $75M to City Bank for sustainable infrastructure in Bangladesh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the New Development Bank (NDB) will jointly lend $75 million to City Bank PLC (CBL), a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh, to support sustainable infrastructure investments, Trend reports.

As such, AIIB will provide $50 million, while NDB's contribution will amount to $25 million.

The financing, structured by AIIB, aims to address critical infrastructure development challenges and catalyze private-sector investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, e-mobility, and digital infrastructure. The package offers mid- to long-term funding, an essential tool for large-scale and resilient infrastructure projects, helping bridge Bangladesh’s infrastructure financing gap.

This marks the first on-lending facility by AIIB and NDB to a private bank in Bangladesh, strengthening the private sector’s ability to finance sustainable infrastructure and mobilize longer-term private capital.

Gregory Liu, AIIB Director General, said, “Our financing expands support for renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, exemplifying AIIB’s commitment to strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions, mobilizing co-financiers such as NDB, and catalyzing private sector capital in Bangladesh.”

Roman Serov, NDB Vice President, added, “This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting members in achieving development goals through innovative partnerships. Together, we aim to foster green, resilient growth and catalyze private sector participation in Bangladesh.”

City Bank CEO Mashrur Arefin highlighted the significance of the partnership: “This long-term financing empowers us to accelerate investments in renewable infrastructure, demonstrating the confidence of global development partners in Bangladesh’s private sector.”

AIIB also facilitated a $500,000 grant from the Multilateral Cooperation Center for Development Finance to strengthen CBL’s environmental and social management systems, promoting international best practices in infrastructure financing.