Kyrgyzstan eyes short-term ban on timber exports to non-EAEU states

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 10. Kyrgyzstan has developed a draft resolution introducing a six-month temporary ban on the export of timber and timber products outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The draft has been submitted for public discussion. According to the document, the restriction will apply to timber products classified under codes 4401, 4403, and 4407 of the EAEU Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity (CN VED). If approved, the ban will take effect 15 days after its official publication and will be enforced three days later. Humanitarian aid shipments provided by the Cabinet of Ministers will be exempted.

The ministry explained that the measure aims to prevent the re-export of timber imported from other EAEU countries. Kyrgyzstan’s own forest resources are extremely limited, with domestic timber production relying almost entirely on imports. In 2024, the country imported 69,932.5 cubic meters of sawn timber, including 64,020.5 cubic meters from Russia.

Meanwhile, the similar six-month export ban was imposed in 2024. The renewed restriction aligns with non-tariff regulatory measures recommended by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which advised member states to apply export restrictions or quotas on certain goods, including timber.