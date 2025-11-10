Kyrgyzstan expands hydropower and energy infrastructure to achieve self-sufficiency

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 10. Kyrgyzstan plans to expand its energy infrastructure, with new hydroelectric and solar power projects aimed at overcoming electricity shortages and achieving energy self-sufficiency, President Sadyr Zhaparov wrote on his social media, Trend reports.

Zhaparov detailed the ongoing construction and modernization of hydropower plants across the country. “Already this year, we are commissioning new solar and hydroelectric stations. By the end of 2027, around 100 small and medium hydroelectric plants will be completed, and the 1,200 MW thermal power plant in Kara-Keche will fully cover the winter energy deficit,” he said.

The president emphasized that modernization projects are also underway at existing facilities. “At Toktogul HPP, all four units have been upgraded, adding 240 MW of capacity - equivalent to building a new hydroelectric plant,” Zhaparov noted. Additional upgrades are ongoing at the Uch-Kurgan, Kambar-Ata, At-Bashin, and Lebedinovka plants.

Looking ahead, the government plans a series of small and medium hydroelectric plants from 2025 through 2030, including the Orto-Tokoy HPP (21 MW), Kulanak HPP (100 MW), Turgent HPP (26 MW), and others. Zhaparov stressed that these projects will enable Kyrgyzstan to gradually eliminate winter energy deficits and become an exporter of electricity.

“By completing these projects, Kyrgyzstan will be energy-secure, self-sufficient, and resilient. Citizens’ cooperation in conserving electricity today contributes to this national goal,” he said.