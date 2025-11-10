Azerbaijan’s monetary base grows year on year, showing steady momentum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10.​ The money supply in Azerbaijan amounted to about 21.3 billion manat ($12.5 billion) as of November 1, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicates that this represents a slight decline of 146.1 million manat ($85.9 million), or 0.7 percent, compared to early October.

Moreover, the money supply has grown by 478.6 million manat ($281.4 million), or 2.3 percent, since the beginning of the year, and by around 920.2 million manat ($541.1 million), or 4.5 percent, compared to the same period last year.