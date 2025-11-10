Azerbaijani swimmer wins silver medal at Islamic Solidarity Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijani swimmer Ramil Alizade won a silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

The athlete came in second in the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:01.16.

Thus, the number of medals won by Azerbaijani swimmers at the Islamic Games reached three.

Earlier, Suleyman Ismailzade won bronze medal in the 1500-meter freestyle, and the Azerbaijani women's team took third place in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.