Mukhtar Babayev calls for fulfillment of climate finance commitments at COP30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev inaugurated the COP30 conference in Belém, calling for the fulfillment of commitments in the field of climate finance, Trend reports.

The statement was shared on COP29’s official X account.

Babayev presented donor countries with an invoice that calls for the delivery of climate finance commitments, including the historic Baku Finance Goal agreed at COP29 last year.

The document, titled COP29 Invoice for Climate Justice, calls for full implementation of these commitments.