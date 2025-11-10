Azerbaijani judo team wins 6th Islamic Solidarity Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Azerbaijani judo team competed in the finals of the mixed team competition at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

In the gold medal match, the Azerbaijani team faced the Kazakh team. Azerbaijan won 4-0 and became the champion of the Islamic Games.

The Azerbaijani team's winners were Fidan Alizade (57 kilograms), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms), Sudaba Agayeva (70 kilograms) and Eljan Hajiyev (90 kilograms).