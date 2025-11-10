Azerbaijani weightlifter wins medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijani weightlifter Ravin Almamedov (79 kilograms) won three medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

A member of the Azerbaijani national team lifted 155 kilograms in the snatch and took second place in this event.

He also placed third with a clean and jerk lift of 190 kilograms.

Having lifted 345 kilograms in total in the two exercises, the Azerbaijani athlete took second place.

Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijani weightlifting team at the Islamic Games reached 9.