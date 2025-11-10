Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at Islamic Solidarity Games

Society Materials 10 November 2025 23:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at Islamic Solidarity Games
Photo: Azerbaijan Boxing Federation

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The final bouts of the boxing competition at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, took place, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani boxer Saidjamshid Jafarov (80 kg) won the gold medal, defeating Sultan Osmanli (Türkiye) in the final match.

Another representative of the Azerbaijani team Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) faced Madiyar Daniyarov (Uzbekistan) in the final. Mahammadali Gasimzade, who lost to the Uzbek representative in the final, won the silver medal.

Azerbaijani athlete Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg) won the silver medal, losing in the final to Humorabon Mamajonova (Uzbekistan). Nargiz Zeynalova (54 kg) also took second place.

Latest

Latest

Read more