Kazakhstan updates on timeline for full digitization of geological archives

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan plans to create a National Digital Geological Information Fund, Chairman of the National Geological Service Yerlan Galiyev announced at a government meeting, Trend reports.

The country’s geological archives currently hold over 5 million units of primary geological data accumulated over 80 years. So far, 3.8 million units - or 83% - have been digitized, including textual reports, graphical materials, and magnetic media.

“By the end of 2025, we aim to digitize 97.5% of the data, with full digital conversion scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. This will establish a national digital fund of geological information, enabling fast online search, analysis, and sharing of data without paper records,” Galiyev said.