Uzbekistan, Italy's Danieli discuss expansion of metallurgical projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 11. CEO of Uzmetkombinat, one of the first metallurgical enterprises in Central Asia, Bahodir Abdullaev met with executives from the Italian Danieli to discuss expanding cooperation in the metallurgical sector, Trend reports via Uzmetkombinat.

The discussions focused on improving production efficiency, introducing new technologies, and advancing ongoing projects. Both sides agreed to continue developing existing initiatives and exploring new opportunities in metallurgy.

Meanwhile, Danieli previously contributed to the construction of Uzmetkombinat’s Casting and Rolling Complex (LPC), enabling the production of modern flat-rolled steel using advanced technology.

Danieli, headquartered in Buttrio, Italy, is a supplier of equipment and turnkey plants for the metal industry. The company designs and manufactures machinery covering the entire steel production process - from raw materials such as ore and scrap to finished long and flat products - and is a global leader in steel plant production.