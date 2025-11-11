US Secretary of State, Turkish FM situation in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the US State Department said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, US Vice President JD Vance was also present at the meeting.

"The United States and the Turkish delegation reiterated their continued support for efforts to return Israeli hostages and achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. The United States also emphasized President Trump’s call for all NATO allies to stop purchasing Russian energy in order to help bring the ongoing war in Ukraine to an end," the statement says.