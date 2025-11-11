Azerbaijan's Ganja continues European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11.​ The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, held at the Ganja Sports Palace on November 9-11, are continuing successfully, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The second day of the championship featured qualifying rounds in the trio, individual, and mixed pair categories for athletes under 15, as well as individual, group, and aerobic dance routines for juniors.

The performances really caught the audience's eye and set their hearts ablaze.



During the competition, the participants really pulled out all the stops, showcasing their technical chops, perfect harmony, and creative flair.



The cream of the crop from the qualifying round made the cut and moved on to the finals.



At the awards ceremony, which wrapped up the second day, Spain came out on top among the juniors, with Italy and Romania hot on their heels.



In the race among young athletes under 15, Hungary crossed the finish line first, with Ukraine hot on their heels in second place, while Lithuania rounded out the podium in third.

The final stages of the European Championships and the awards ceremony for the winners will take place on November 11.

