Kazakhstan announces construction of unified geological data facility

Economy Materials 11 November 2025 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Kazakh Government

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan plans to build a state-of-the-art laboratory complex to enhance geological research and analysis, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan announced at a government meeting, Trend reports.

The project, to be developed under the National Geological Service, will include analytical laboratories, a core storage facility, and a geological data repository, creating a unified infrastructure for the country’s geological information.

Sharkhan noted that a 4-hectare plot in Astana has already been allocated for the project. The estimated cost is 14 billion tenge, with commissioning scheduled for December 2028.

