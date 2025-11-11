QatarEnergy signs long-term urea supply deal with Japan's Mitsui

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. QatarEnergy has entered a long-term agreement with Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. to supply up to 0.5 million tons of urea per year, starting January 2026, Trend reports.

According to QatarEnergy, the 20-year contract strengthens the companies’ decades-long partnership in the global fertilizer market.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President & CEO of QatarEnergy, said the agreement reinforces QatarEnergy’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in urea production. "With rising global demand for urea, this partnership will support enhanced food production and security worldwide," he added.

The deal builds on QatarEnergy’s September 2024 announcement to develop a new world-scale urea production complex, which will more than double the country’s urea output.