Kyrgyz president meets outgoing Japanese ambassador, praises bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 11. President Sadyr Zhaparov received Japan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hideki Goda on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports via the president's office.

President Zhaparov praised Ambassador Goda’s contributions, noting Japan as a reliable long-term partner supporting Kyrgyzstan’s sustainable development. He highlighted ongoing projects implemented with Japanese cooperation that promote socio-economic growth and enhance citizens’ welfare.

He also welcomed the rise in Japanese tourism to Kyrgyzstan, crediting Ambassador Goda’s efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting the country as a tourist destination.

In response, Ambassador Goda expressed gratitude for the support and warm relations he experienced during his tenure. He emphasized that Kyrgyz-Japanese cooperation has reached a new level, particularly following President Zhaparov's official visit to Japan, which provided momentum to political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural collaboration.

Ambassador Goda reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to continued partnership with Kyrgyzstan and support for deepening ties across multiple sectors, while noting the growth of tourism between the two countries as a positive outcome of bilateral engagement.