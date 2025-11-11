Iranian Keshavarzi Bank's credit letter issuance booms in 7M2025
The value of letters of credit issued by Iran's Keshavarzi Bank surged by 207% in the first seven months of the current Iranian year. The total reached 51.4 trillion rials ($87.2 million), up from 16.7 trillion rials ($28.2 million) in the same period last year. Additionally, the number of letters of credit issued increased from 171 to 282.
