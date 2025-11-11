Masdar signs agreement for energy storage project in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Masdar has signed a Battery Storage Service Agreement with JSC Uzenergosotish to develop the Zarafshan Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), Uzbekistan’s standalone storage project, Trend reports.

According to Masdar, the deal was announced at ADIPEC and marks the first phase of a national BESS program, following Masdar’s December 2023 agreement with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade to deploy up to 575MW / 1.15GWh of storage capacity across the country.

Phase 1 of the Zarafshan BESS will provide 300MW / 600MWh, enough to power approximately 1.3 million households for two hours, connecting to the Murunau Substation. A second 300MW / 600MWh phase is planned to expand the facility.

The project is expected to be operational by Q3 2028 and will enhance grid reliability, support Uzbekistan’s target of generating 54% of electricity from renewables by 2030, and advance the country’s net-zero goals.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi emphasized the company’s experience in large-scale renewable and storage projects, while JSC Uzenergosotish Chairman Jahongir Obidjonov highlighted the initiative’s contribution to Uzbekistan’s green energy transition. UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazrouei and Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov noted the strategic importance of the project within the framework of strong bilateral ties.

The Zarafshan BESS complements Masdar’s existing 2GW clean energy portfolio in Uzbekistan, with plans to develop an additional 2GW and extend the facility further, supporting the country’s goal of 20GW of renewables by 2030.