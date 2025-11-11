EIB launches Global Green Checker to boost climate finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has expanded its digital Green Checker tool beyond the European Union, enabling public and private sector partners worldwide to identify projects eligible for green financing, Trend reports.

According to the EIB, the upgrade, tailored to regional markets, simplifies data inputs and adjusts criteria to local conditions.

The global launch took place at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, as part of the EU Global Gateway Investment Agenda. The tool is now accessible in countries across North Africa, the Middle East, the Western Balkans, the Caucasus, and the Eastern Neighbourhood.

“The Green Checker is a transformative tool,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “It helps companies assess climate and environmental criteria and determine eligibility for EIB financing. Expanding it globally accelerates sustainable investments, particularly for SMEs.”

The tool guides users through a step-by-step evaluation, generating reports that estimate energy savings, emissions reductions, and alignment with EU Taxonomy and EIB climate standards. While designed for financial intermediaries, it is free and accessible to SMEs, small public bodies, and individual clients.

Alongside the Green Checker, EIB Advisory is developing other digital tools, such as the Decarbonisation Guide, and providing technical assistance to help economies adapt to climate risks, implement sustainable strategies, and finance projects that reduce environmental impact.