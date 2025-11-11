Kazakhstan sets timeline for complete digital conversion of subsoil data

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan has digitized 3.5 million units of primary geological data, and the government aims to complete the process by the end of 2026, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced at a government meeting, Trend reports.

The country’s Unified Subsoil Use Platform currently provides 22 types of state services, allowing for automated license issuance and ongoing monitoring of subsoil users’ compliance.

The digitized data includes historical records previously stored on paper, magnetic tapes, and photographs.

"I instruct the Ministry of Industry, together with the Ministries of Finance, Artificial Intelligence, and the National Geological Service, to complete the digitization of historical geological data by the end of next year. This will simplify access to both historical and new geological information in Kazakhstan and facilitate investment, exploration, and development projects," Bektenov said.