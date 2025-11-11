DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 11. Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, received the credentials of several newly appointed ambassadors, Trend reports via the president’s press service.

The new ambassadors include Go Zhijun from China, Radoslaw Darski from the EU, Jesper Vahr from Denmark, Katerina Xagorari from Greece, Jaap Ora from Estonia, David Kotaria from Georgia, Hamza Al-Omari from Jordan, Aristide Ludovic Tapsoba from Burkina Faso, Sebastian Sayus from Argentina, and Alejandro Arias Zarzuela from the Dominican Republic.

During the ceremony, Rahmon emphasized that the country’s foreign policy is based on the principle of "open doors," which encourages the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with nations worldwide.

"In line with this principle, we aim to establish and expand friendly ties with all countries in various regions," Rahmon said.

The president also addressed the prospects for strengthening diplomatic relations and enhancing cooperation with China, the EU, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Georgia, Jordan, Burkina Faso, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic. He reiterated that Tajikistan views partnerships with these countries as an essential part of its foreign policy.

To note, Kazakhstan's "open doors" foreign policy is founded on a multi-vector strategy that equilibrates relations with major countries while fostering economic openness to fulfill national goals. This idea entails aggressively collaborating with both established and emerging partners to guarantee sustainable development and prosperity, while also encouraging foreign investment to stimulate economic growth and modernization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel