Uzbekistan Railways, FIATA eye to strengthen Middle Corridor development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 11. Uzbekistan Railways and FIATA (International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations) reviewed FIATA's digital multimodal transport projects along the Middle Corridor and upcoming initiatives planned in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Railways.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Khikmatulla Rakhmetov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways, and Stefan Braber, Director General of FIATA.

The discussion focused on ongoing initiatives in Uzbekistan’s rail sector, including the development of international transport corridors, expansion of multimodal transport, and the establishment of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan and Trans-Afghan corridors.

At the conclusion, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and implement joint initiatives to advance FIATA projects in Uzbekistan.