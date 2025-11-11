Kazakhstan, Switzerland discuss joint projects in agriculture and green energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. A delegation from Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region visited Switzerland to present the region’s investment potential and explore partnerships in sustainable development and green energy, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

During the visit, Altinay Mukanova from Kazakh Invest introduced Swiss companies to Kyzylorda’s opportunities, highlighting the region’s agricultural and livestock sectors, agro-processing, and fisheries. Meetings were held with Inoks Capital SA to discuss expanding livestock and feed production, and with Swiss Choice Holding SA to explore investment in fish processing, where the region operates 11 plants, four of which meet international standards, processing over 5,000 tons annually, with 4,000 tons exported.

The delegation also discussed a modern agro-industrial cluster with Harvest Group, focusing on cultivating and processing technical crops such as hemp, corn, and soy across 20,000 hectares. The project, backed by a trilateral agreement signed at KGIR-2025, involves 51 billion tenge ($97.2 million) in investment and will create over 150 jobs.

Additionally, talks with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce showcased Kyzylorda’s broader economic and investment potential. Swiss companies expressed strong interest in visiting Kazakhstan to further explore industrial, agricultural, and natural resource opportunities.